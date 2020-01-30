SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $91,650.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.