SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

