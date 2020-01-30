St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.38) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 41.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.08.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

