StableUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.10 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $12.10 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,695,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,942 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

