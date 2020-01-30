Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.95. 660,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

