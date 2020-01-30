Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 16,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

