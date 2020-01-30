Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.