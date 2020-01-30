State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 252.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

