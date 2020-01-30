Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0528

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $15,421.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001021 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036156 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,624,586 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.