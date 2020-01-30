Steem Market Cap Achieves $59.54 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $59.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,456.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.04103862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,662,967 coins and its circulating supply is 358,688,873 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, RuDEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

