Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,673,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

