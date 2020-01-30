Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 604.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

