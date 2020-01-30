Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,526,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

