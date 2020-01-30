Stephens Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $220.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 587,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,996. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after purchasing an additional 794,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,260,000 after purchasing an additional 76,191 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.