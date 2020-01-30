Stephens Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Buy”

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBCP. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

