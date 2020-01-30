Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 1,057,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,640. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

