Stipend Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Stipend has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $151,581.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01288149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046318 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00203083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

