Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $917,540.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

