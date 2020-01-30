STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. STMicroelectronics reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Boston Partners purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

