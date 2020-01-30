Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (CHRW, CLS, CP, FB, NOW, PBH, PYPL, QRVO, RSG, TEL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 30th:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Stephens from $77.00 to $74.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get CH Robinson Worldwide Inc alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $260.00 to $250.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $330.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $370.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $102.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.