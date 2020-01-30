Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (ARR, BIIB, CLS, CTTAF, CVLT, DDAIF, DNR, ESTE, FB, I)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $3.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Quixant (LON:QXT) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) target price on the stock.

