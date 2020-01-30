Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Santander Consumer USA Put Options (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,613% compared to the average daily volume of 136 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares during the period.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 613,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,705. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

