Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,255 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,463% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

Shares of XRAY opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

