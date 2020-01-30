Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,618 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 35,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

