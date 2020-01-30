Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,430% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,937,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 254,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.