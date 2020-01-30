Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 220,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.