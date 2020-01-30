STPT Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $383,457.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STPT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.