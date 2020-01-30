STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $31,736.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $31,736.00 and $15.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

