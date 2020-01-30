Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinrail and Livecoin. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $35.59 million and $669,579.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006647 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007912 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,663,501 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Coinrail, Bithumb, Crex24, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

