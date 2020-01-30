Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $414,052.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinone, BitForex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Coinone, IDEX, BitForex, DragonEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

