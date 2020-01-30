Stryker Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12 month low of $174.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.