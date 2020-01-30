Stryker Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.09. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

SYK stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.99. 51,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

