Stryker (SYK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

1/30/2020 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/30/2019 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SYK traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. 2,130,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

