Stryker’s (SYK) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $212.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $174.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

