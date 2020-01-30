Stryker’s (SYK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,356,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

