Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

