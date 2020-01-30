SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSUMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

