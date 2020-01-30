Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 33,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

