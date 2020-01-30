Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 18,504,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.