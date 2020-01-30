Summit Redstone Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

