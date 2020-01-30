SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 63,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $481.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

