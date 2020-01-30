SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

