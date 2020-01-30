Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 3,826,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after buying an additional 1,384,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,918,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

