SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $82,094.00 and $43.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000316 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,171,536 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

