Sutro Biopharma (STRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO):

1/28/2020 – Sutro Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Sutro Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

1/14/2020 – Sutro Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Sutro Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Sutro Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

1/7/2020 – Sutro Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Sutro Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

STRO stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

