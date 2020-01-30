SwftCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

