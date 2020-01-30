SwiftCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,051.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $75,051.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 192.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,456,625 coins and its circulating supply is 112,736,194 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

