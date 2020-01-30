Swipe (SXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76.40 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $128.42 million and $76.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00020791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

