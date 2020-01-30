Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

