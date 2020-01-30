Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

